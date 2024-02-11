Bansko, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) France's Olympic slalom champion Clement Noel's hopes of winning Sunday's men's World Cup race in Bansko have been dashed after organisers cancelled it due to "heavy rain."

Noel led his 30 rivals who were able to complete the first leg which was raced in dreadful conditions, fog and rain making it tricky for the racers, before it was decided it best to call a halt.

"Race cancelled due to heavy rain in Bansko," the sport's ruling body the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Unfortunately, the weather didn't cooperate today, but safety always comes first.

"Let's hope for better weather next time, and until then, stay safe and dry!"

Austria's Manuel Feller leads the discipline in the World Cup standings after eight races -- Germany's Linus Strasser is 164 points adrift in second.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt is the runaway leader in the overall standings -- he has accrued 1506 points to Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin's 684.