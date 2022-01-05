The men's World Cup slalom race in Zagreb on Wednesday has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said

Zagreb, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The men's World Cup slalom race in Zagreb on Wednesday has been cancelled due to poor weather conditions, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

Fog, rain and high temperatures have left the piste unusable, but the race could be rescheduled for Thursday.

"Due to the extreme weather conditions, the organisers decided to cancel the slalom," the FIS said in a statement. "A possible postponement of the race to Thursday is under consideration."If the race is not rescheduled, the men's World Cup will continue with giant slalom and slalom events in Adelboden, Switzerland, this weekend.

Overall leader Petra Vlhova edged out Mikaela Shiffrin to win a women's slalom in Zagreb on Tuesday in difficult conditions.