PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The men's and women's singles and doubles categories of the 58th National Badminton Championship got underway with all the top seeded players through to the next round here at Abdul Wali Khan sports Complex on Friday.

In the Men's singles second round, Murad Ali of NBP defeated Ahmed Tariq of SNGPL 21-13, 21-19, Owais Zahid of WAPDA defeated Muhammad Uzair of Railways, Ali Mehd defeated Shahrooz Jameel of WAPDA.

In the Men singles pre-quarter-finals national champion Murad Ali (NBP) beat Raja Muhammad Zulqarnain (NBP) by 21-15, 21-18 in a thrilling battle wherein both Murad and Zulqarnain exhibited excellent display of over head smashes. In the other matches of the pre-quarter-finals matches Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Awais Zahid (Wapda) by 21-11, 8-21, 21-18, Raja Muhammad Hasnain (NBP) bear Ahmer Jalal (HEC) by 21-13, 13-21, 21-10, Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Shoaib Riaz (Wapda) by 19-21, 21-16, 21-15, Hashir Bashir (Wapda) beat Ali Mehdi (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-19, M. Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Abdur Rehman (Wapda) by 21-16, 21-19.

Anjum Bashir (NBP) recorded victory against his rival Muhammad Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-8, 21-14 and Azeemb Sarwar (Wapda) beat Muhammad Adnan (Wapda) by 18-21, 23-21, 24-22 in a tough battle enjoyed by capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Resutls: Men Doubles 1st Round Zunain Javed & Atiq Ch (Wapda) beat Tehseen (Wapda) & Abdullah (Army) by 21-8, 21-15 Anjum Bashir (NBP) & Yasir Ali (HEC) beat Yawar Saleem & Hafiz Wasif (Rly) by 21-12, 21-19 Ahmad Tariq (SNGPL) and Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) beat Ahmed & Raza Mahmood (ISB) by 21-19, 21-19 Azeem Sarwar & Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Ali Khan Irfan Mehmood (NK) by 21-11, 21-14 Abuzar Rashid (HEC) & Umer Zeshan (Wapda) beat Usama Shafi & Hamza (KRL) by 21-11, 22-20 Ammar Masood (RLY) & Muteeb Sohail (KRL) beat PA Nabeel & Uzair Khan (RLY) by 15-21, 21-15, 21-18 Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) & Raja Hasnain (NBP) beat Tahir Shah & Qari Adnan (Wapda) by 21-14, 21-19 Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) & Kashif Sulehri (NBP) beat Abdur Rehman & Soban Jamil (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-13 Khalil Ur Rehman & Fazal Ur Rehman (RLY) beat Rohan & Rohail Haseeb (PB) by 21-17, 21-18 Shabbar Hussain & Adnan (Wapda) beat Gohar Azam (HEC) & Shahroz Jamil (Wapda) by 21-17, 21-13 Wqas Ahmad & Shoaib Riaz (Wapda) beat Shayan & Ashan Tanveer (PB) by 21-13, 21-7 Hashir Bashir (Wapda) & Murad Ali (NBP) beat Aoun Abbas & Salman Zafar (Wapda) by 21-7, 21-16 Awais Zahid & M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Ariz Ali (HEC) & Adeel Anjum (Army) by 21-10, 21-18 Ali Chishty (ISB) & Shujaat Ali Khan (Wapda) beat Muqsit islam & Rehman Haider (Army) by 21-19, 21-14 Shahmir (SNGPL) & Ali Nawab (Wapda) beat Usama & Samar (NK) by 18-21, 21-14, 22-20 M. Nouman (SNGPL) & Amir (Wapda) beat Ahmer Jalal (HEC) & M. Rizwan (Wapda) by 21-19, 21-18 Mixed Doubles 1st Round Abdullah & Ammarah (Sindh) beat Zohaib Khan & Zoha Murad (Wapda) by 21-9, 23-21 Yasir Ali (HEC) & Yasmeen Shahzadi (ISB) beat Tahir Khan & Ambar (KP) by 21-10, 23-21, 21-16 Ali Nawab Dil (Wapda) & Rosheen (Sindh) beat Adil Anjum & Rida Hanif (Army) by 21-10, 21-10 Zunain Javed & Farzana Ali (Wapda) beat Tayyab Shafiq & Hadia Ashfaq (HEC) by 21-13, 21-5 Abdullah & Mahwish (Army) beat Ahmed Faizan (Wapda) & Aisha Akram (NBP) by 20-22, 21-17, 21-17 Ahmed Tariq (SNGPL) & Aneela Irshad (Wapda) beat PA Nabeel & Asna (RLY) by 21-8, 21-16 Arbab Noma & Zainab Azam (Army) beat Ahmad Janjua & Isma Riaz (ISB) by 21-19, 21-10 Shahab Khan & Sara Mohman (NBP) beat M.

Jamal & Sumiya Tariq (Army) by 21-17, 21-13 Abdur Rehman (Wapda) & Zubaira (SNGPL) beat Arbab Noman & Zainab Azam (Army) by 21-8, 21-15 Shoaib Riaz & Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Tehseen & Kainat (Wapda) by 21-17 Injured Hashir Badshir & Mahmoona (Wapda) beat Abdullah & Ammarah (Sindh) BY 21-10, 21-11 Men Singles 2nd Round Murad Ali (NBP) beat Ahmad Tariq (SNGPL) by 21-13, 21-9 Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Muhammad Uzair Khan (RLY) Ali Mehdi (Wadap) beat Shahroz Jamil (Wapda) by 21-17, 13-21, 21-19 Abdur Rehman (Wapda) beat M Uaakeph Khan (KRL) by 21-12, 21-19 Hashir Bashir (Wapda) beat Shabbar Hussain (Wapda) by 19-21, 21-18, 21-16 Shoaib Riaz (Wapda) beat M Ammar Masood (KRL) by 21-14, 14-21, 21-17 Irfan Saeed (Wapda) beat Tahir Khan (Police) by 21-9, 21-9 Ahmer Jalal (HEC) beat Ahmed Janjua (ISB) by 21-18, 21-9 Raja Muhammad Hasnain (NBP) beat Ariz Ali (HEC) by 21-14, 21-13 Raja Zulqarnain (Wapda) beat Abdul Hassan (Army) by 21-13, 21-18 Muqeet Tahir (SNGPL) beat Hamza Khan (KP) by 21-7, 21-11 M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Yasir Ali (HEC) by 21-12, 22-20 Muhammad Rizwan (Wapda) beat Shahmir Iftikhar (SNGPL) by 21-13, 19-21, 21-17 Anjum Bashir (NBP) beat Zohaib Khan (Police) by 21-13, 26-24 Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Raza Mahmood (ISB) by 21-8, 21-7 Muhammad Adnan (Wapda) beat Muteeb Sohail (KRL) by 21-15, 21-12 Women Singles 2nd Round Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) beat Saima Waqas (Wapda) by 21-12, 21-17 Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Amal Muneeb (PB) by 21-8, 21-13 Bushra Qayyum (Wapda) beat Aqsa Zakariya (SNGPL) by 21-11, 21-17 Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Khizra Rasheed (Wapda) by 21-7, 21-11 Ammarah Ishtiaq (Sindh) beat Aneela Irshad (Wapda) by 7-21, 21-7, 21-19 Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Sehra Akram (Wapda) by 22-20, 24-22 Ghazala Siddique (Wpada) beat Manal Tariq (NBP) by 21-11, 21-6 Mehwish Khan (Army) beat Huma Javed (Wapda) by 21-15, 22-20 Women Doubles 2nd Round Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Khadija Nasir & Kainat Raees (HEC) by 21-10, 21-13 Farzana & Mehmoona (Wapda) beat Nida Butt & Fareeha (Wapda) by 21-9, 21-11 Aneela Irshad & Bushra Qayyum (Wapda) beat Amal Munib (PB) & Laiba Masoud (HEC) by 21-16, 21-9 Saima Waqas & Khizra Rashid (Wapda) beat Shahnaz Shah & Rubab (Wapda) by 21-10, 21-9 Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) & Palwasha Bashir (NBP) beat Hadia Ashfaq & Quaratulain (HEC) by 21-15, 21-5