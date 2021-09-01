UrduPoint.com

Men's, Women's T20 WC EAP Qualifiers Cancelled

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The East-Asia Pacific (EAP) qualifiers to the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 and ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 have both been cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup EAP Qualifier supported by Dream 11 was due to be hosted by Japan involving the hosts, the Cook Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, the Philippines, Samoa, South Korea and Vanuatu between October 18 and 23, said a press release issued here.

The Women's Qualifier to the T20 World Cup 2023 featuring the Cook Islands, Fiji, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, PNG, Samoa and Vanuatu was scheduled between November 7 and 12.

As a result of COVID-19 travel restrictions and a period of consultation with the participating countries and relevant governments resulted in a decision of extensive quarantine on return, there was no other option but to cancel both events.

Under Member approved ICC COVID guidelines for all pathway events and in accordance with the principles approved by the ICC board in November 2020 the Philippines will now progress to the next stage of the Men's event, as the highest ranked team in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20 Team Rankings as of April 30 2020.

In the women's pathway the highest-ranked EAP team as of November 30 would qualify for the global qualifier due to take place in 2022.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: "We have unfortunately had to cancel the EAP Qualifiers to the Men's and Women's T20 World Cups as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the current travel restrictions and quarantine requirements for travelling countries meant the only course of action was to cancel. We would like to thank all participating Members for their patience and support in coming to this decision.

"In accordance with the decision taken by the ICC Board in November 2020 in relation to cancelled qualifying events the Philippines will now qualify for the next stage of the Men's pathway. For the women's, the team that will advance to the global qualifier based on the rankings will be determined at the end of November 2021."In addition, the Americas qualifier for the Women's T20 World Cup will now take place between October 18 and 25 in Mexico involving Argentina, Brazil, Canada, and USA, it has been rescheduled due to COVID-19 restrictions

