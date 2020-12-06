UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Men's World Cup Giant Slalom In Italy Falls To Bad Weather

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Men's World Cup giant slalom in Italy falls to bad weather

Santa Caterina di Valfurva, Italy, Dec 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The second run of the men's World Cup giant slalom in the Italian Alps was postponed Sunday because of bad weather with organisers hoping it could be held a day later.

"The safety of the skiers cannot be guaranteed in today's race," given the continuous snowfall since Saturday, organisers said Sunday morning.

The weather at Santa Caterina di Valfurva was expected to improve, allowing the slopes to be prepared to hold the race on Monday.

Croatia's Filip Zubcic produced a storming second descent to win the first run on Saturday, with Slovenia's Zan Kranjec second and Swiss racer Marco Odermatt third.

Santa Caterina di Valfurva stepped in to stage the third and fourth races of the men's season when Val d'Isere in France lacked snow.

The women's World Cup super-Gs at St. Moritz on Saturday and Sunday were cancelled after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the famous Swiss resort too dangerous to race.

rg/spm

Related Topics

Weather World Snow France Slovenia Women Sunday Race

Recent Stories

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

1 hour ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.