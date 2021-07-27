UrduPoint.com
'Mental Health' Behind Biles' Shock Olympic Team Final Exit

Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:50 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A tearful Simone Biles said "mental health concerns" were behind her shock withdrawal from the team final on Tuesday with the superstar gymnast's participation in the rest of the Tokyo Olympics now uncertain.

The 24-year-old American arrived in Japan as one of the headline acts of the pandemic-postponed 2020 Games, her diminutive frame shouldering an immense weight of expectation as she pursued a record-equalling nine Olympic titles.

Biles came into the team finals after uncharacteristic stumbles in qualifying that left the US women behind their Russian opponents.

The slate was clean however for Tuesday, but after failing to nail her opening vault Biles' night took a dramatic turn as she walked off the competition floor, causing consternation at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

As her team warmed up for the uneven bars, Biles re-emerged, but the US team withdrew her from the rest of the final.

She watched the action unfold alongside her teammates, clapping and even dancing, undercutting any suggestion of an injury.

The US quartet were pipped to gold by the Russians who claimed the Olympic women's team title for the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games. Britain took a surprise bronze medal.

After she collected her silver medal -- Biles was eligible having at least started the final -- the four-time Olympic champion confirmed her shock exit was due to her psychological state.

"I have to do what's right for me and focus on my mental health and not jeopardise my health and my wellbeing," Biles said, with her teammates gathered beside her.

"I just don't trust myself as much as I used to, and I don't know if it's age. I'm a little bit more nervous when I do gymnastics," she admitted.

"I feel like I'm also not having as much fun, and I know that this Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself," she said, as she began to cry, and she was comforted by her teammates.

"It just sucks that it happens here at the Olympics Games. With the year that it's been, I'm really not surprised the way it played out."

