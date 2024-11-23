Open Menu

Mentors Announce Provisional Squads For Champions T20 Cup

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 23, 2024 | 04:07 PM

Mentors exclude centrally contracted players and other white-ball cricketers currently in Zimbabwe for the ODI and T20I series.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) The five mentors have announced their provisional squads for the Champions T20 Cup, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi from 7 to 25 December.

Due to the pending announcement of the Pakistan men’s white-ball and red-ball squads for the South Africa tour, the mentors have excluded centrally contracted players and other white-ball cricketers currently in Zimbabwe for the ODI and T20I series.

Once the national selection committee finalises the squads for the South Africa tour and player availability becomes clear, the mentors will reassess and revise their provisional squads before submitting the final lists to the Pakistan cricket board.

PROVISIONAL SQUADS (excluding PCB central players and those presently in Zimbabwe.

Mentors can also pick players from outside the provisional list):

ABL Stallions (mentor Shoaib Malik): Abdul Faseeh, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Azam Khan, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Nasir Nawaz, Shoaib Malik, Tahir Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Yasir Khan and Zaman Khan

Engro Dolphins (mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed): Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ihsanullah, Khubaib Khalil, Kashif Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Salman Afridi, Salman Irshad, Shayan Sheikh and Umar Amin

Lake City Panthers (mentor Saqlain Mushtaq): Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ali Raza, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Hasan Ali, Irfanullah Shah, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Zeeshan, Mubasir Khan, Rehan Afridi, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Baig, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Siddiq and Usama Mir

Nurpur Lions (mentor Waqar Younis): Aamer Yamin, Arif Yaqoob, Hasan Nawaz, Hunain Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Basit, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Junaid, Mohammad Siraj, Mohammad Taha, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir, Sajjad Ali Hashmi and Shahab Khan

UMT Markhors (mentor Misbah-ul-Haq): Abdul Samad, Akif Javed, Ali Shafique, Ali Shan, Ali Usman, Bilawal Bhatti, Bismillah Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rameez Jnr, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Muhammad Shehzad, Niaz Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Saad Masood and Zahid Mehmood

