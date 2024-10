(@Abdulla99267510)

Top two sides will qualify for final of event to be staged on 3 November

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 9th, 2024) Four of the five mentors who worked in the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup 2024 will be involved in the U19 Women’s T20 Tournament 2024 set to take place at the LCCA ground in Lahore from 14 October.

Five teams – Challengers, Conquerors, Invincibles, stars and Strikers – will take part in the event, which will be played in a double-league format. Top two sides will qualify for the final of the event to be staged on 3 November.

Challengers will be mentored by Waqar Younis while Conquerors will have the services of Misbah-ul-Haq as team mentor. Shoaib Malik will mentor Stars, and Strikers will receive mentorship from Saqlain Mushtaq. Team Invincibles will be without a mentor, as Sarfaraz Ahmed is not available due to national duty.

The U19 women’s tournament is expected to provide the teenage cricketers to prove their mettle and stake a claim in the Pakistan Women’s U19 team for the ACC U19 T20 tournament to take place later this year and the ICC U19 Women’s T20 in Malaysia in January 2025.

The tournament will see 75 cricketers in action, where a prize pot of PKR1.1 million will be up for grabs. The winner of the tournament will bag PKR0.5 million while the runners-up will collect PKR0.3 million. Two matches will be played on each day, with the first match to begin at 9.00am, while the first ball of the second match is expected to be bowled at 1300.

The PCB has also confirmed the 15-member squads of each side featuring in the event. These squads have been selected by the national women’s selection committee consisting of former Test cricketer Asad Shafiq and former international cricketer Batool Fatima after country-wide open trials held in August/September this year.

Only players born on or after 1 September 2005 are eligible to play in the tournament.

Challengers:

Aiman Farooq (Multan), Aiza Khan (Lahore), Aleesa Mukhtiar (Multan), Aqsa Bibi (Multan), Arooj Mazhar (Multan), Esha Tir Razia (Bahawalpur), Hadia Mina (Lahore), Mahnoor Iqbal (Multan), Malaika Suhani (Lahore), Nasreen Ashraf (Multan), Qamrosh Farhan (Lahore), Sana Talib (Bahawalpur), Shaher Bano (Multan), Zainab Fatima (Multan) and Zainab Khanum (Multan)

Support staff:

Waqar Younis (mentor), Muhammad Kamran Hussain (head coach), Shakir Qayyum (assistant coach)

Conquerors:

Amrina Amir (Hunza), Aqsa Habib (Lahore), Areesha Ansari (Lahore), Ayesha Imran Riaz (Lahore), Eshal Saeed (Lahore), Fatima Khan (Lahore), Iman Abid (Lahore), Iqra Salamat Khan (Lahore), Komal Khan (Lahore), Laiba Nasir (Lahore), Maheen Irfan (Lahore), Minahil Javaid (Lahore), Quratulain (Lahore), Ravail Farhan (Lahore) and Samiya Afsar (Lahore)

Support staff:

Misbah-ul-Haq (mentor), Mohsin Kamal (head coach), Muhammad Nouman Khan (assistant coach)

Invincibles:

Afsheen Imran (Karachi), Dina Razvi (Karachi), Hania Tahir (Karachi), Haniah Ahmer (Karachi), Ifrah Mehroz (Karachi), Isha Noor Kashif (Karachi), Laiba Karim (Karachi), Nida Bibi (Karachi), Ramama Nazeer (Karachi), Ramsha Shakieb Soz (Karachi), Sawera Ramzan (Karachi), Syeda Batool Fatima (Karachi), Syeda Taskyn Fatima (Karachi), Wasifa Hussain (Karachi) and Zaina Javed (Karachi)

Support staff:

Muhammad Tahir Khan (head coach), Jaweria Rauf (assistant coach)

Stars:

Adieyah Noor (Lahore), Amna Shahnawaz (Karachi), Anaya Khan (Peshawar), Ayesha Khalid (Peshawar), Fariha Fahim (Karachi), Fizza Fiaz (Lahore), Fizza Noor (Quetta), Haya Noor (Peshawar), Lubaba Mehmood (Quetta), Mahnoor Zaib (Mardan), Maryam Bibi (Gujranwala), Memoona Khalid (Faisalabad), Mirab Ameen (Lahore), Noor Ul Ain (Lahore) and Summaiya Taj (Quetta)

Support staff:

Shoaib Malik (mentor), Nahida Khan (assistant coach), Rehmat Gul (assistant coach)

Strikers:

Amania Abid (Faisalabad), Areesha Sheikh (Islamabad), Barira Saif (Rawalpindi), Eman Naseer (Islamabad), Huba Nadeem (Lahore), Maham Anees (Islamabad), Mahnoor Rani (Rawalpindi), Malaika Riaz (Islamabad), Meerab Sheikh (Islamabad), Pakeeza Shabbir (Islamabad), Raahima Syed (Abbottabad), Rozina Akram (Islamabad), Sania Rasheed (Rawalpindi), Tayyba Imdad (Abbottabad) and Zoofishan Ayyaz (Wah Cantt)

Support staff:

Saqlain Mushtaq (mentor), Wasim Yousafi (head coach), Muhammad Asif (assistant coach)

Teams captains, managers and other members of the support staff will be confirmed in due course.