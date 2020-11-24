UrduPoint.com
Mepco Commends Football Team On Winning Championship, Announces Cash Awards For 3 Hockey Gold Medalists

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco), Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohsin Raza Khan Tuesday hailed Mepco football team for lifting championship trophy of All Pakistan Football tournament and announced cash awards for three Mepco hockey players who were part of Wapda team that lifted national hockey championship 2020 trophy to emerge as gold medalists.

Mepco CEO announced Rs 50,000 cash award for hockey player Rana Abdul Waheed and Rs 25000 each for Aleem Usman and Mohibullah, Mepco spokesman said in a statement.

Mohsin Raza Khan said that the three hockey players of Mepco brought honour to Wapda and Mepco.

The CEO also met with Mepco football team players and congratulated them on winning 41rst All Pakistan Javed Khan Wardag Memorial Football Tournament that was held in Katcha Khoh, district Khanewal.

He said that the players who brightened the name of the company were an asset and pledged to continue to encourage them.

Mepco sports officer Sharafat Ali said that Mepco football team emerged triumphant in the tournament that was participated by thirty teams from across the country.

