Mercedes Accuse Red Bull Of Attempt To 'tarnish Good Name Of Hamilton'

Muhammad Rameez 47 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

Mercedes accuse Red Bull of attempt to 'tarnish good name of Hamilton'

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Mercedes ramped up the war of words with Formula One rivals Red Bull on Thursday by accusing them of attempting to "tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton".

The accusation came after Red Bull failed to win a review into the 10-second penalty handed to Hamilton for the world champion's controversial collision with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.

"In addition to bringing this incident to a close we hope this decision will mark the end of a concerted attempt by the senior management of Red Bull Racing to tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton," said a Mercedes statement.

More Stories From Sports

