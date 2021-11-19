UrduPoint.com

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix Appeal Rejected: F1

Fri 19th November 2021

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected: F1

Formula One officials have rejected the request by Mercedes for a review of Max Verstappen's driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, motorsport's governing body said on Friday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Formula One officials have rejected the request by Mercedes for a review of Max Verstappen's driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, motorsport's governing body said on Friday.

Verstappen appeared to force Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes wide but the FIA said Mercedes' appeal failed to raise significant new evidence in the case. After the incident, Hamilton passed championship leader Verstappen to win the race last Sunday.

