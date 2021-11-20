UrduPoint.com

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix Appeal Rejected

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:36 AM

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Formula One officials have rejected the request by Mercedes for a review of Max Verstappen's driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, motorsport's governing body said on Friday

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Formula One officials have rejected the request by Mercedes for a review of Max Verstappen's driving during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, motorsport's governing body said on Friday.

Verstappen appeared to force Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes wide but the FIA said the team's appeal failed to raise significant new evidence in the case.

After the incident, Hamilton passed Verstappen 11 laps later and went to win the race last Sunday, cutting the gap on the Dutchman to 14 points.

Mercedes had based its review on the argument that footage from the on-board camera from both cars had not been available when stewards decided not to investigate during the race at Interlagos.

Hamilton tried to overtake Verstappen around the outside on a turn but the Red Bull driver ran wide and both ended up off the track in the run-off area.

The Mercedes driver, who had started 10th on the grid, went on to win and described it as "the best weekend I have experienced in probably my whole career".

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said the ruling not to penalise Verstappen was "completely expected".

"We wanted to trigger discussion around it because it probably will be a theme in the next few races," Wolff added. "We didn't really think it would go any further." Red Bull team principal Christian Horner called it the right decision.

"Otherwise, it would have opened a Pandora's box regarding a whole bunch of other incidents that happened in that race," Horner said.

"I think the most important thing now is to focus on this Grand Prix. We want a good, clean, fair fight."Both drivers will lock horns again at the first ever Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Related Topics

Driver Qatar Mercedes Hamilton Sao Paulo Federal Investigation Agency Sunday Christian From Best Race

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

8 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

11 minutes ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

11 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

16 minutes ago
 Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Mi ..

Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Minister; cites govt's pro-child ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.