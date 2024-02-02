Open Menu

Mercedes Chief Holds No Grudge Against Hamilton Over Ferrari Move

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2024 | 08:33 PM

Mercedes chief holds no grudge against Hamilton over Ferrari move

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted he will not "hold a grudge" against Lewis Hamilton following the seven-time world champion's shock announcement he would joining rivals Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insisted he will not "hold a grudge" against Lewis Hamilton following the seven-time world champion's shock announcement he would joining rivals Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

Hamilton had signed a two-year contract with Mercedes for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, but that deal -- worth a reported £100 million ($127 million, 117 million Euros) -- contained a clause allowing Hamilton to leave after one season.

And on Thursday, Mercedes confirmed the upcoming campaign would be Hamilton's last for the Silver Arrows, with Italian giants Ferrari subsequently announcing the arrival of the 39-year-old Briton, who is due to partner their current No.1 driver Charles Leclerc.

"When we signed the contract with Lewis we opted for a shorter term so the events are not a surprise, maybe the timing," explained Wolff.

"My first thought was practical. The team's mind kicked in. When are we communicating this? What are the pressure points? How are we managing the season going forward and what are we going to do in terms of driver line-up?"

Wolff added: "Now, having slept a few nights on it, it means our professional journey comes to an end, but it doesn't mean that our personal relationship ends.

"I've found a friend, we've built a relationship over the last 10 years and he faced a very, very difficult situation, taking a decision of where to drive, maybe for the first time in 10 years without being able to brainstorm with me and therefore I will always respect the difficulty of the situation that he faced.

"In the future we will discuss whether this could have been done in a different way but I hold no grudge."

Wolff refused to be drawn on the identity of Hamilton's replacement but said he would have no qualms about promoting his current team-mate George Russell to the position of lead driver.

"George has the potential to be the next lead driver in the team and I couldn't wish for a (better) new team leader when Lewis leaves," Wolff said.

"We have such a solid foundation, such a quick and talented and intelligent guy in the car.

"We just need to take the right choice for the second seat and it's not something I want to be rushed in."

Related Topics

World Driver Car Mercedes Hamilton George Lead Silver Ferrari Million

Recent Stories

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations ..

CTD nabs 44 terrorists, kills 25 in 219 operations in Jan 2024

13 minutes ago
 LESCO shutdown schedule

LESCO shutdown schedule

14 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priori ..

Balochistan govt sets medical sector on top priority: Abdullah

14 minutes ago
 Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteriti ..

Capuozzo to miss England clash with gastroenteritis

14 minutes ago
 Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable A ..

Envoys underscore commitment to peaceful, stable Afghanistan

17 minutes ago
 Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

Event held to celebrate Chinese New Year

17 minutes ago
QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address ..

QWP Chairman calls for fair elections to address challenges

17 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Comm ..

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

17 minutes ago
 Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national sta ..

Mushahid stresses 'healing touch' for national stability

17 minutes ago
 Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election secu ..

Around 4,500 cops to be deployed for election security in Hyderabad

16 minutes ago
 Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Gha ..

Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’

16 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 402 power pilferers in 24 hours

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports