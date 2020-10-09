UrduPoint.com
Mercedes Confirm A Second Covid-19 Positive, Six More Staff In Isolation

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 05:21 PM

The Mercedes Formula One team on Friday confirmed that they have isolated six more staff, including a second person who returned a confirmed positive Covid-19 test

Nrburgring (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Mercedes Formula One team on Friday confirmed that they have isolated six more staff, including a second person who returned a confirmed positive Covid-19 test.

The team had announced on Thursday that one person from their travelling race team had record a positive test ahead of this weekend's Eifel Grand Prix.

As a result, the team re-tested everyone at the Nurburgring circuit, an exercise that resulted in another positive test and one that was inconclusive.

Both of those team members were immediately put into isolation along with four others.

The team flew six reserve staff to Germany on Thursday, a decision that maintained the numbers at the track, but has thrown the champions' race preparations into difficulty.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton who is making a second attempt to equal Michael Schumacher's record of 91 Grand Prix victories, described the events as "a concern".

Speaking on Thursday, he said: "It's sad to hear, for the guys that work so hard. We obviously had this week in between [races] and those guys work so hard to stay safe and be here on the weekends."Mercedes said they are following strictly all of the protocols laid down by the sport's ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA), adding that they are not releasing any further information.

