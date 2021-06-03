UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercedes Eye First Chinese F1 Star With 13-year-old

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 09:10 AM

Mercedes eye first Chinese F1 star with 13-year-old

Shanghai, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes team have added a 13-year-old from China to their junior squad, with Formula One yet to produce a driver from the world's most populous nation.

Cui Yuanpu, who has been karting since the age of six, joins several other potential F1 stars of the future in Mercedes' young driver programme.

"He's the top karting talent from China and there hasn't been a Chinese F1 driver yet so we're looking forward to seeing how Yuanpu progresses and helping him move up the racing ranks," said Mercedes driver development advisor Gwen Lagrue.

China held the country's first grand prix in 2004 at its Shanghai circuit, and also has ambitions to stage a street race.

But there has never been a Formula One driver from China, which is seen as critical for developing the sport's ambitions there.

Formula Two driver Zhou Guanyu, who is top of this season's standings, is in pole position to change that.

"I would say definitely I'm the closest ever to get into Formula One as a Chinese driver," the 22-year-old told AFP earlier this year, cautioning that "the last step is the hardest".

Related Topics

World China Driver Mercedes Young Hamilton Shanghai From Top Race

Recent Stories

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

7 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

7 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

8 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

9 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

10 hours ago

Balochistan reports 75 more positive for COVID-19

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.