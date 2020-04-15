UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mercedes Hopes To Rush Through Contract With F1 Racing Star Hamilton - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 09:05 PM

Mercedes Hopes to Rush Through Contract With F1 Racing Star Hamilton - Reports

Mercedes expects six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to get back to them by the end of this month to extend his contract, which runs out in December, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Mercedes expects six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to get back to them by the end of this month to extend his contract, which runs out in December, media said Wednesday.

A source in Mercedes racing team told the Motorsport publication that the 35-year-old Brit had been offered a two-year contract.

Ferrari has given Sebastian Vettel the same deadline.

Motorsport cited its sources as saying that the German, whose contract is up at the end of the year, had been offered a one-year extension and a wage cut, with an option to make it a two-year deal.

Ferrari is looking at Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Carlos Sainz as a possible replacement for Vettel if he refuses to resign. They are already in talks with their respective teams and will not be available for long.

Related Topics

German Mercedes Hamilton Same December Media McLaren Renault

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

41 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

1 hour ago

UK dismisses 5G/coronavirus claims as 'nonsense'

6 minutes ago

AJK refutes Indian baseless propaganda for sending ..

6 minutes ago

UK Counts 761 New Coronavirus Hospital Deaths, Tot ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.