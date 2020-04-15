Mercedes Hopes to Rush Through Contract With F1 Racing Star Hamilton - Reports

Mercedes expects six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to get back to them by the end of this month to extend his contract, which runs out in December, media said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Mercedes expects six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton to get back to them by the end of this month to extend his contract, which runs out in December, media said Wednesday.

A source in Mercedes racing team told the Motorsport publication that the 35-year-old Brit had been offered a two-year contract.

Ferrari has given Sebastian Vettel the same deadline.

Motorsport cited its sources as saying that the German, whose contract is up at the end of the year, had been offered a one-year extension and a wage cut, with an option to make it a two-year deal.

Ferrari is looking at Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren's Carlos Sainz as a possible replacement for Vettel if he refuses to resign. They are already in talks with their respective teams and will not be available for long.