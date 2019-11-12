UrduPoint.com
Merged Districts FATA Host First Ever 33rd National Games 2019

Tue 12th November 2019

Merged Districts FATA host first ever 33rd National Games 2019

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :For the first time in the sports history in Pakistan, the merged districts of erstwhile Fata have hosted 33rd national games 2019 where players of different organizations are participating.

The Throw Ball competition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Aslam Mehmood Wazir in Jamrud Sport Complex where teams of Balochsitan, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakthunkhwa competed.

It merits to mention here that 33rd National Games were underway in Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar aimed tight security arrangements by Peshawar Police. More than 10,000 athletes from 14 different units including Pakistan Army, PAF, Pakistan Navy, WAPDA, Pakistan Railways, HEC, GB, Islamabad, Azad Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are participating in the mega event.

Both male and female players of these regions have showed their playing skills and exhibited their talent received warms applause from the spectators.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa Mahmood Khan has inaugurated the 33rd National Gams 2019 on Sunday at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar.

The National Games would highlight the soft image of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that produced tops players in different sports and had earned Names for the country at international level.

