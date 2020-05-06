Merkel gives go-ahead for Bundesliga to resume in mid-May

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors, on condition that strict hygiene measures are maintained to prevent contagion of the novel coronavirus

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday gave the Bundesliga the go-ahead to resume from mid-May behind closed doors, on condition that strict hygiene measures are maintained to prevent contagion of the novel coronavirus.

Following the green light, the German Football League (DFL) must now set a date to resume with the weekends of May 16-17 or 23-24 as possible options -- becoming the first of Europe's top five leagues to return to the field.