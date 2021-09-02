Merlier takes second stage win in Tour of Benelux

Belgian Tim Merlier sprinted to a second win on the Tour of Benelux in Thursday's fourth stage in Ardooie but it was not enough to take the leader's jersey from the Swiss Stefan Bissegger

Belgian Tim Merlier sprinted to a second win on the Tour of Benelux in Thursday's fourth stage in Ardooie but it was not enough to take the leader's jersey from the Swiss Stefan Bissegger.

The previous day, the peloton was outwitted by a breakaway but they were more attentive this time on the 166.1 kilometre ride.

It ended in a mass sprint at the end which Alpecin's Merlier, who won Monday's opening stage, nicked ahead of former Danish world champion Mads Pedersen, Dutchman Danny Van Poppel and Slovakian Peter Sagan.

"It's really a victory for the team today because my teammates protected me perfectly from the wind and they placed me ideally in the narrow passages where everyone was very nervous," explained the 2019 Belgian champion.

"Suddenly, I was still fresh at the time of the sprint."It marked a ninth win of the year for Merlier who also won the second stage of the Giro and the third stage of the Tour de France.

The sprinters will be less involved over the last three days of the race, in the Flemish mountains on Friday, on the slopes of the Ardennes on Saturday and up the Mur de Grammont at the finish of the last stage on Sunday. Bissegger holds a 13sec lead over the Dane Kasper Asgreen.