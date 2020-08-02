UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merritt Makes Eight Birdies To Grab PGA Barracuda Lead

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Merritt makes eight birdies to grab PGA Barracuda lead

Los Angeles, Aug 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :American Troy Merritt made eight birdies against two bogeys to grab 14 points Saturday and seize the lead after three rounds of the US PGA Barracuda Championship.

The unique event uses a Modified Stableford scoring system that awards points for birdies, eagles and all sub-par scores but subtracts points for bogeys and worse with no points for par.

Merritt, whose PGA titles include the 2015 National and the 2018 Barbasol Championship, opened and closed his front nine with back-to-back birdies and closed his round with double birdies again at 17 and 18.

That lifted Merritt to 33 points and put him atop the leaderboard at the Old Greenwood course at Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, California.

Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, who made six birdies against a lone bogey for 11 points Saturday, and American Maverick McNeeley shared second on 29 total points with American Robert Streb another point back in fourth.

Related Topics

Lead 2015 2018 Event All

Recent Stories

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant step for ..

9 hours ago

No coronavirus cases detected among pilgrims to da ..

10 hours ago

Startup of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Plant reflect ..

10 hours ago

Commissioning of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant goes ..

11 hours ago

Operation of Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant breakthr ..

12 hours ago

Russian media highlights startup of UAE&#039;s Bar ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.