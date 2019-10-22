UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi And Ronaldo Wouldn't Do What Rugby Players Do: Jones

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 11:00 AM

Messi and Ronaldo wouldn't do what rugby players do: Jones

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :England coach Eddie Jones contrasted what he said was rugby's down to earth attitude with that of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he lauded All Blacks boss Steve Hansen ahead of Saturday's blockbuster World Cup semi-final.

Jones and Hansen are two of the most successful coaches in the modern game, with the New Zealander looking to guide the All Blacks to a third straight World Cup title at Japan 2019 and fourth in total.

But if he is to do that his side must first beat a resurgent England in Yokohama this weekend.

The coach of his native Australia when they lost the 2003 World Cup final to England and the mastermind behind Japan's shock victory over South Africa in England four years ago, Jones is no stranger to pre-match "mind games".

But there has been little in the way of verbal fireworks from former Brumbies boss Jones at this tournament, with the England coach delivering a glowing assessment of Hansen's record.

"To start with, Steve's a good bloke," said Jones. "That's number one. Secondly, he's got a great record.

"Super Rugby with the Crusaders when we first started coaching against each other, followed by Wales, followed by New Zealand.

You don't get a better record than that.

Jones said it was rugby's culture of "respectful relationships" that set it apart from other codes.

"You just have to see this tournament to know what it's done because the things that have happened don't happen in other sports.

"You've got the Canadian and Namibian blokes cleaning up the ground (after their pool match in Kamaishi was cancelled because of Typhoon Hagibis).

"Could you imagine Ronaldo or Messi doing that if Barcelona or Real Madrid gets a wash?" Hansen was equally complimentary about Jones's work in transforming an England side who suffered an embarrassing first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup into genuine title contenders four years later.

"Eddie's done a fantastic job with England -- they've got a harder edge about them now," Hansen said.

"Eddie's been part of a winning World Cup team with South Africa (2007), he's had the disappointment of losing to England when he was coaching Australia (2003) but to get to the final is being successful anyway."

Related Topics

Football World Australia Sports Job Guide Yokohama Barcelona Wales Japan South Africa 2015 2019 All From Real Madrid Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 22, 2019 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

World Green Economy Summit 2019 concludes, issues ..

9 hours ago

Pak, India to sign agreement on Kartarpur Corridor ..

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways unveils Manchester City Football FC ..

10 hours ago

Nawaz Sharif shifted to Services Hospital for medi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.