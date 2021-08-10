UrduPoint.com

Messi Arrives In Paris, PSG To Hold Press Conference On Wednesday

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 08:57 PM

Messi Arrives in Paris, PSG to Hold Press Conference on Wednesday

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will hold a press conference on Wednesday where an announcement of signing a contract with Argentine football start Lionel Messi, who has arrived in Paris on Tuesday, is expected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will hold a press conference on Wednesday where an announcement of signing a contract with Argentine football start Lionel Messi, who has arrived in Paris on Tuesday, is expected.

"A press conference will take place in the auditorium of Parc des Princes this Wednesday, August 11, at 11 [a.m. 09:00 GMT]," PSG tweeted.

Videos of Messi arriving in Paris and receiving a hero's welcome has been widely shared by French and international media.

Last week, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles.

