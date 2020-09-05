Messi Confirms He Continues to Play for Barcelona FC

Argentine football player Lionel Messi confirmed on Friday that he had decided to continue playing for Spanish football club Barcelona after a long transfer row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Argentine football player Lionel Messi confirmed on Friday that he had decided to continue playing for Spanish football club Barcelona after a long transfer row.

"I'll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won't change, no matter how much I have wanted to go," he told the Goal.com portal.

Last week, media reported that Messi had informed Barcelona about his desire to terminate the current contract.

According to media reports, Messi also announced his desire to move to Manchester City. Reports also suggested he could move to France's PSG or Italy's Juventus.

Messi made his debut with Barcelona's first team in 2004 and has been playing for the club ever since. Together with the club, the Argentinian won La Liga ten times, the Spanish Cup six times, and the Champions League four times. He is the six-time Golden Ball winner and is considered by many as the all-time best.