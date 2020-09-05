UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Confirms He Continues To Play For Barcelona FC

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:28 AM

Messi Confirms He Continues to Play for Barcelona FC

Argentine football player Lionel Messi confirmed on Friday that he had decided to continue playing for Spanish football club Barcelona after a long transfer row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Argentine football player Lionel Messi confirmed on Friday that he had decided to continue playing for Spanish football club Barcelona after a long transfer row.

"I'll continue at Barcelona and my attitude won't change, no matter how much I have wanted to go," he told the Goal.com portal.

Last week, media reported that Messi had informed Barcelona about his desire to terminate the current contract.

According to media reports, Messi also announced his desire to move to Manchester City. Reports also suggested he could move to France's PSG or Italy's Juventus.

Messi made his debut with Barcelona's first team in 2004 and has been playing for the club ever since. Together with the club, the Argentinian won La Liga ten times, the Spanish Cup six times, and the Champions League four times. He is the six-time Golden Ball winner and is considered by many as the all-time best.

Related Topics

Football France Barcelona Italy Gold Media Best PSG Manchester City Juventus

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

3 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

3 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.