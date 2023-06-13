UrduPoint.com

Messi Confirms Triumphant 2022 World Cup Was Probably His Last

Muhammad Rameez Published June 13, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Messi confirms triumphant 2022 World Cup was probably his last

Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he "doesn't think" he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year's tournament in Qatar

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Lionel Messi on Tuesday confirmed he "doesn't think" he will play at another World Cup in an interview with Chinese media, after the 35-year-old led Argentina to victory at last year's tournament in Qatar.

"I have said several times before that I don't think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup," he said when asked by China's Titan sports in a video interview if he might feature at the 2026 tournament in North America.

"I will see how things go but in theory I don't think I will be around for the next World Cup," he added in Spanish in the video published on the app Kuaishou.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in Beijing where Argentina will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday.

His comments come after he said earlier this year to Argentinian newspaper Ole that it would be "very difficult" to play at another World Cup.

He will turn 39 during the next tournament.

Related Topics

World Australia Sports China Qatar Beijing Argentina Media

Recent Stories

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over ..

Police Cordon Off Area Near Miami Courthouse Over Suspicious Object - Correspond ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities ..

Putin Calls Strikes on Ukraine's Energy Facilities Response to Crossing Red Line ..

6 minutes ago
 Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Ml ..

Cuba, Russia Prepare Agreement on Supply of 1.64Mln Tonnes of Oil Annually- Prim ..

6 minutes ago
 Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to star ..

Trials under PM's Talent Hunt Youth Sports to start soon: Shaza Fatima

6 minutes ago
 UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peaceke ..

UN chief seeks to streamline troubled Mali peacekeeping mission

6 minutes ago
 US Needs Greater Stake in IMF, International Finan ..

US Needs Greater Stake in IMF, International Financial Institutions - Yellen

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.