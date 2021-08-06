UrduPoint.com

Messi Considering Other Offers, Says Barcelona President

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 03:08 PM

Messi considering other offers, says Barcelona president

Barcelona's negotiations with Lionel Messi are over and the striker is considering other offers, the club's president Joan Laporta said on Friday

Barcelona (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Barcelona's negotiations with Lionel Messi are over and the striker is considering other offers, the club's president Joan Laporta said on Friday.

Laporta said in a press conference he was not prepared "to put the club at risk" by renewing Messi's contract, with Barca facing huge financial problems ahead of the start of La Liga.

Recent Stories

Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved ..

Tulaja fort on plateau atop a hill to be conserved under Rs 30m project

1 minute ago
 Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth

4 minutes ago
 National flags,historic buildings attract people, ..

National flags,historic buildings attract people, children ahead of Independence ..

4 minutes ago
 Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

Beach Teqball Championship to be held in October

11 minutes ago
 'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself ..

'Might have been some F-bombs!' Ko berates herself into Olympic medal hunt

11 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.