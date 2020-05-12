Messi Donates 500,000 Euros to Fight Against COVID-19 in Argentina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Forward of Spain's Barcelona football club Lionel Messi made a donation of 500,000 Euros ($540,000) to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in his native Argentina, the media reported on Monday.

According to TyC sports news outlet, Messi donated money to the Garrahan Foundation, which will distribute medical equipment, including respirators and ventilators, to healthcare facilities in the South American country.

Argentina has so far confirmed 6,034 COVID-19 cases and 305 coronavirus-related deaths.