UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Donates 500,000 Euros To Fight Against COVID-19 In Argentina

Muhammad Rameez 51 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Messi Donates 500,000 Euros to Fight Against COVID-19 in Argentina

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Forward of Spain's Barcelona football club Lionel Messi made a donation of 500,000 Euros ($540,000) to help combat the spread of the coronavirus in his native Argentina, the media reported on Monday.

According to TyC sports news outlet, Messi donated money to the Garrahan Foundation, which will distribute medical equipment, including respirators and ventilators, to healthcare facilities in the South American country.

Argentina has so far confirmed 6,034 COVID-19 cases and 305 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Football Sports Barcelona Argentina Spain Money Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in virtual meeting ..

1 hour ago

UAE underlines commitment to fighting COVID-19, pr ..

1 hour ago

Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 5,381, 680 new case ..

2 hours ago

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

2 hours ago

Murad Saeed demands commission on hunger, poverty ..

51 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.