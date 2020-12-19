Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele's record of goals for a single club

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele's record of goals for a single club.

Messi headed in against Valencia after his first-half penalty was saved to equal the mark set by the Brazilian great for Santos -- and he still has 45 minutes of the match in which to beat the record.