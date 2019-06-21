UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Focussing On Positives As Argentina's Copa Hopes Hang By Thread

Muhammad Rameez 36 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:50 AM

Messi focussing on positives as Argentina's Copa hopes hang by thread

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi was looking at a glass half full after his penalty kept alive Argentina's hopes of reaching the Copa America knock-out stages following a 1-1 draw with Paraguay.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi's 57th-minute penalty cancelled out a first-half opener from Paraguay's Richard Sanchez on Wednesday night.

But Argentina also had goalkeeper Franco Armani -- perhaps lucky to still be on the field at that point after denying Derlis Gonzalez a clear goalscoring opportunity in the first half -- to thank for saving a second-half penalty.

"We have to think positively and keep our confidence," said Barcelona forward Messi.

"We need to improve and arrive in the best shape possible for the next match ... and we have to win." Defeat would not have ended Argentina's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals since eight of the 12 participating teams will progress to the knock-out stages.

As well as the top two in each of the three groups, the best two third-placed finishers qualify.

"It would crazy if we couldn't progress from the group given that there are practically three teams that go through," said Messi, who will turn 32 on Monday.

Defeat at the Minerao stadium in Belo Horizonte would have meant that Argentina could finish no higher than third -- Colombia have already won the group after two straight wins.

Now they know that victory over invitees Qatar in Porto Alegre on Sunday will likely be enough to see them into the quarters.

However, the Asian champions are in the same boat as Argentina, with one point from two matches, and are even ahead of Lionel Scaloni's team on goal difference.

And Argentina have showed few signs of finding the kind of form that took them to three major tournament finals in as many years -- all lost -- from 2014-16.

Related Topics

Qatar Belo Horizonte Porto Alegre Progress Barcelona Same Argentina Paraguay Colombia Sunday All From Best Top Asia

Recent Stories

Trump, Trudeau mend fences at White House meeting

9 hours ago

Oil jumps 6% on Trump threat after Iran downs spy ..

9 hours ago

Govt stopped no one from meeting Nawaz Sharif: Min ..

9 hours ago

Trump Plans to Attend 2nd Briefing of Day on Iran ..

9 hours ago

World Refugee Day is a moment to recognise the cou ..

9 hours ago

Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs in Cricket Wo ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.