UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Happy Again At Barcelona, Says Koeman

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:07 PM

Messi happy again at Barcelona, says Koeman

Ronald Koeman said on Friday he believes Lionel Messi is happy again at Barcelona but admits only the Argentina forward will decide his future at the club

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Ronald Koeman said on Friday he believes Lionel Messi is happy again at Barcelona but admits only the Argentina forward will decide his future at the club.

Messi can leave for free when his contract expires in June, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain both expected to make a fresh attempt to sign the striker.

"There is only one person who can decide his future and it is him," coach Koeman said. "I would like him to stay for many more years and I try to make sure he is happy, like he is at the moment.

"Leo gives the team a lot of quality and we need him. He improves the morale and the energy of the team but his future is in his hands." But Barca have been improving in recent weeks under the Dutch boss as they look to make it six La Liga wins in a row when they travel to Real Betis on Sunday.

Their revival has coincided with a return to form for Antoine Griezmann, who has scored seven goals in his last eight games, including two in a 5-3 Copa del Rey win over Granada on Wednesday.

"I remember the call I made to him when I joined Barca," said Koeman. "I told him I had a lot of confidence in him. I know he was not as effective at the beginning as he has been lately.

"But I never had my doubts about him and he is self-critical. He is important and he has always worked hard to get back and find his best. You can't ask for more".

Griezmann is among a number of players to have regained form, with his France teammate Ousmane Dembele also enjoying a resurgence.

"I don't know what has happened in previous years but he has improved a lot physically," said Koeman.

"He's great, he goes one-on-one, he's fast. I love this player. He is very involved, he is very happy and we have to continue like this."Koeman confirmed Sergi Roberto is out with a thigh strain and will miss the Champions League first leg against Paris Saint-Germain later this month.

Related Topics

France Leo Granada Barcelona Argentina Turkish Lira June Sunday National University Best PSG Manchester City Coach Love

Recent Stories

Denmark to Resume Air Traffic With UAE Starting Fr ..

3 minutes ago

Man dies in Wadh firing

22 minutes ago

HBL PSL 6 anthem 'Groove Mera' released

3 minutes ago

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

32 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

32 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.