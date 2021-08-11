Messi 'Impatient' About Playing for PSG After Exit from Barcelona

Argentine forward Lionel Messi said Wednesday he was impatient about starting a "new moment" in his life as a member of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club after leaving Barcelona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Argentine forward Lionel Messi said Wednesday he was impatient about starting a "new moment" in his life as a member of Paris Saint-Germain Football Club after leaving Barcelona.

"I'm really impatient. I still want to play, I still want to win as I wanted in the first moments of my career, and I think this club is ready to fight for the trophies," he told a press conference.

"This is my goal: I want to keep growing, keep winning titles. That's why I came here to this club. I hope we can make it happen," he added.

PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi presented the 34-year-old to the world as the club's new player after they signed a two-year contract on Tuesday. It can be extended for another year.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner said he and his family had been enjoying their time in Paris "since the first minutes," but he added that his only wish was to start playing for the club soon.

"My only wish is to begin training sessions... I want to work with staff and my teammates and begin this new moment of my life," he said.

Asked when he expected to take part in the French championship, Messi said he might need a pre-season before his debut. He has been on holiday since the Copa America.

"I'm going to begin training and I hope I can begin playing as soon as possible. I really want... When the staff thinks I'm OK then I'll be ready," he said.

Messi spoke excitedly about being able to play alongside PSG residents Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

"It's really crazy and I'm happy about it... The team is incredible... I'll be playing with the best players. It's very nice," he said.

Messi held a farewell press conference in Barcelona on Sunday where he spent his entire career. He said in Paris that transfer negotiations went "really quick" and both clubs dealt with this "tricky situation" very well.