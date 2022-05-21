Messi leads Argentina squad for Finalissima against Italy

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's against Italy, the South American country's football association said on Friday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's against Italy, the South American country's football association said on Friday.

Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni also included forwards Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez in his final 29-man squad, a week after naming a provisional 35-man list.

In addition, goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Franco Aramani were called up, despite respective knee and COVID-19 concerns.

The Finalissima - which pits the reigning Copa America champions against the holders of the European Championship - will be played at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Scaloni has said he will use the match to help prepare for the FIFA Wold Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.