UrduPoint.com

Messi Leads Argentina Squad For Finalissima Against Italy

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 21, 2022 | 01:39 PM

Messi leads Argentina squad for Finalissima against Italy

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's against Italy, the South American country's football association said on Friday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi will spearhead Argentina's squad for next month's against Italy, the South American country's football association said on Friday.

Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni also included forwards Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez in his final 29-man squad, a week after naming a provisional 35-man list.

In addition, goalkeepers Emiliano Martinez and Franco Aramani were called up, despite respective knee and COVID-19 concerns.

The Finalissima - which pits the reigning Copa America champions against the holders of the European Championship - will be played at London's Wembley Stadium on June 1.

Scaloni has said he will use the match to help prepare for the FIFA Wold Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Related Topics

Football FIFA Qatar London Argentina Italy June November December From PSG

Recent Stories

Gazprom Pumps 45.9Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Tran ..

Gazprom Pumps 45.9Mln Cubic Meters of Gas for Transit Through Ukraine's Sudzha S ..

7 seconds ago
 PR initiates special master level classes for rail ..

PR initiates special master level classes for railway engineering staff

25 seconds ago
 Govt releases Rs1,575.06 mln for 17 aviation secto ..

Govt releases Rs1,575.06 mln for 17 aviation sector projects in 10 months

27 seconds ago
 BAP leader gunned down in Mastung

BAP leader gunned down in Mastung

1 minute ago
 Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia

Zhang Yupu elected chairman of Ningxia

2 minutes ago
 Air pollutants' ratio below permissible limits ami ..

Air pollutants' ratio below permissible limits amid searing heat

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.