Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Argentine football legend Lionel Messi leaves Spanish club Barcelona after 21 years in it due to La Liga regulations preventing the signing of the agreed contract, the club said.

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles (Spanish Liga regulations).

As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled," it said.