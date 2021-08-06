Messi Likely to Join French Club PSG After Leaving Barcelona - Reports

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi will most likely sign contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Friday

On Thursday, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles. The 34-year-old has been a free agent since July 1.

PSG remains the only viable candidate to contract the football legend after Manchester City dropped its bid, according to the report.

The newspaper said it would be a great surprise if the deal ends up not happening.

Messi reportedly aspires to take part in the Ligue 1 championship, which the French club can offer to him. Another reason why the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to commit to PSG is to be on the same team as his friend Brazilian footballer Neymar.

The new contract is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.

Messi started his career at Barcelona in 2004 and had played at his boyhood club up until leaving it on June 30.