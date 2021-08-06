UrduPoint.com

Messi Likely To Join French Club PSG After Leaving Barcelona - Reports

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 10:26 PM

Messi Likely to Join French Club PSG After Leaving Barcelona - Reports

Argentinian football player Lionel Messi will most likely sign contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Argentinian football player Lionel Messi will most likely sign contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported on Friday.

On Thursday, the Barcelona football club announced it would not sign a new contract with Messi, citing financial and structural obstacles. The 34-year-old has been a free agent since July 1.

PSG remains the only viable candidate to contract the football legend after Manchester City dropped its bid, according to the report.

The newspaper said it would be a great surprise if the deal ends up not happening.

Messi reportedly aspires to take part in the Ligue 1 championship, which the French club can offer to him. Another reason why the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is likely to commit to PSG is to be on the same team as his friend Brazilian footballer Neymar.

The new contract is expected to be announced within the next few weeks.

Messi started his career at Barcelona in 2004 and had played at his boyhood club up until leaving it on June 30.

Related Topics

Football Sports Barcelona Same June July PSG Manchester City

Recent Stories

PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next ..

PTI has emerged as most popular party, to win next general elections

3 minutes ago
 Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club p ..

Barcelona cannot afford to keep Messi, says club president

3 minutes ago
 Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY ..

Cuomo accuser files criminal complaint against NY governor

3 minutes ago
 France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techn ..

France outlaws more traditional bird hunting techniques

3 minutes ago
 Faisal Amin distributes prizes among cleaning hero ..

Faisal Amin distributes prizes among cleaning heroes of WSSC in DIKhan

3 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Mu ..

Newly appointed Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab takes charge

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.