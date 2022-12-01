UrduPoint.com

Messi Misses Penalty But Still Trumps Lewandowski

Muhammad Rameez Published December 01, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :It was billed as a clash between two of the greatest strikers in the world: Lionel Messi v Robert Lewandowski.

And as Argentina beat Poland 2-0 to secure top spot in Group C and a place in the World Cup knock-out phase, to play Australia, there was only one winner.

For once, Messi was not the Albiceleste's match-winner -- he even missed a first-half penalty -- but Argentina still danced to the beat of his drum.

Lewandowski, for his part, never got into the game, a mirror image of his strangely subdued and passive team-mates, who sat back from the first whistle and rarely tested Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

At one point deep into stoppage time, the two captains and stars of their teams went face-to-face, with Messi on the ball.

The rest of his performance was insipid, but this time at least Lewandowski showed dogged determination not to be beaten by Messi, and fouled him.

Despite the chastening evening, there was some solace for the Polish star -- Mexico's 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia in the other match in Group C meant Poland sneaked into the last 16 as runners-up on goal difference.

They will face defending France next, a daunting task.

Messi and Lewnadowski were both all smiles at the end and embraced warmly.

The Argentine easily had the upper hand in a game the South Americans dominated from start to finish and was involved in the most important -- and contentious -- moment of the opening 45 minutes.

Messi was adjudged to have been fouled by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny when challenging for a header in the area.

The referee initially did not award the spot-kick but changed his mind after a VAR intervention, much to the delight of the massed ranks of Argentina fans, and the surprise of many.

Szczesny dived to his left and batted away Messi's spot-kick with a huge right paw.

Related Topics

World Australia France Argentina Poland Saudi Arabia Mexico All From Top

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st December 2022

1 minute ago
 Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

Two killed in Rawalpindi Expressway accident

9 hours ago
 Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach ..

Leckie savours World Cup strike as Australia reach last 16

9 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflatio ..

US Has Not Seen Clear Progress on Slowing Inflation Despite Tighter Policy - Fed ..

9 hours ago
 Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sover ..

Canada Completes Issuance of $372Mln Ukraine Sovereignty Bond - Finance Dept.

9 hours ago
 Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail ..

Biden Says Senate Must Act Urgently to Avert Rail Strike After House Passes Reso ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.