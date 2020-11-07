UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi 'not Fresh', Rested By Koeman As Barca Face Betis

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 08:59 PM

Messi 'not fresh', rested by Koeman as Barca face Betis

Lionel Messi started on the bench for Barcelona's La Liga game against Real Betis on Saturday, the first time the Argentinian has been rested by new coach Ronald Koeman

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi started on the bench for Barcelona's La Liga game against Real Betis on Saturday, the first time the Argentinian has been rested by new coach Ronald Koeman.

Koeman's assistant Alfred Schreuder said before the match: "We're not talking about an injury, he's just not fresh.

"He has played a lot of games. Koeman has said if you're not 100 percent fresh, it's better you start on the bench." Messi has made a slow start to the season by his own high standards.

He is yet to score a goal from open play this term, although the 33-year-old has converted four penalties.

Koeman had indicated he would need to rest his captain at some point, especially given Barca's last six games came in 19 days, and Messi started all of them.

The dip in form comes after Messi's failed attempt to leave Barcelona last summer.

Koeman's side sit 12th in La Liga after a disappointing few weeks in the league but have won all three of their group games in the Champions League.

Related Topics

Barcelona All From Coach

Recent Stories

Biden on cusp of US presidency as world awaits fin ..

2 minutes ago

EU and UK say Brexit gap still large, talks contin ..

2 minutes ago

Tunisia strikes deal with protesters to restart oi ..

4 minutes ago

WHO Says 6 Countries Reported New Coronavirus in F ..

4 minutes ago

PTI to sweep GB election: PTI GB

4 minutes ago

Senior business leader lauds FBR's facility for ex ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.