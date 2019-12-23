UrduPoint.com
Messi Returns To Argentina For Christmas Break

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:03 PM

Lionel Messi has arrived in his home city of Rosario, in central Argentina, for a short end-of-year break with his family

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi has arrived in his home city of Rosario, in central Argentina, for a short end-of-year break with his family.

The 32-year-old forward disembarked on Sunday after sharing a chartered flight with his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who continued travelling to Uruguayan capital Montevideo.

Messi's wife, Antonella, and three children - Thiago, Mateo and Ciro - returned to Argentina last week.

The Argentina captain is expected to return to Barcelona on January 1 ahead of the Catalan club's visit to Espanol three days later.

Barcelona currently lead the Spanish top flight standings with 39 points from 18 matches, two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

