Messi Returns To Barcelona Training Ground: AFP Reporter

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Messi returns to Barcelona training ground: AFP reporter

Madrid, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona's training ground on Monday as he begins to reintegrate with the team following his failed attempt to leave the club this summer.

Messi was seen driving into the Ciutat Esportiva in Sant Joan Despi at just after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT) on Monday, where he is expected to take part in training for the first time under new coach Ronald Koeman.

