Messi Returns to Full Training for Barcelona Ahead of Renewal of Football Season in Spain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Argentine striker Lionel Messi returned to full training for Spanish football club (FC) Barcelona following a leg injury days before La Liga, the country's top-tier football championship, is scheduled to be resumed, FC Barcelona said on Monday.

Barcelona's Portuguese defender, Nelson Semedo, and Spanish midfielder, Ramon Monchu, also resumed full training on Monday after injuries.

"The news of the day was that Messi, Nélson Semedo and Monchu all trained with the rest of the squad as the week begins for the return of competition in La Liga," the football club said.

La Liga suspended games in mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament will resume the season on Thursday, and Barcelona's first game is scheduled for Saturday, as the club is set to face football club Mallorca.