UrduPoint.com

Messi Revels In 'crazy' Success As Argentina Reach World Cup Final

Muhammad Rameez Published December 14, 2022 | 08:50 AM

Messi revels in 'crazy' success as Argentina reach World Cup final

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Lionel Messi urged his teammates to "enjoy" the occasion after Argentina breezed past Croatia 3-0 on Tuesday to set up a World Cup final against France or Morocco.

Seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi set Argentina on their way with a first-half penalty before Julian Alvarez scored twice at Qatar's Lusail stadium, where Sunday's final will be held.

"Argentina are, once again, in the World Cup final. Enjoy it!" said Messi.

"We've been through tough situations, other very good ones. Today we're experiencing something spectacular." Messi's fifth goal of the tournament means he overtakes Gabriel Batistuta as Argentina's top goalscorer at World Cups -- he now has 11 goals.

"I'm enjoying it with all these people (fans in Qatar) and all the Argentines that are in our country," he said. "I imagine it must be crazy there." Argentina arrived in Qatar as one of the tournament favourites but doubts crept in after they lost their opening group game 2-1 against outsiders Saudi Arabia.

"We knew what we could do, we were confident," said the Paris Saint-Germain forward. "We knew we weren't the favourites but no one gave us any presents -- we deserved everything we've got." Alvarez, who began the tournament on the bench but has now scored four goals in four games, said the team deserved the win.

"In my family they must be going crazy, like the whole country I guess," he said.

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said Argentina's victory in the Copa America last year, when they beat Brazil 1-0 in the final in the hosts' Maracana fortress, had given them the belief they could go all the way in Qatar.

Argentina were unbeaten in 36 matches before arriving in Doha.

"We had a lot of belief -- we've just become champions of (South) America. This team showed what it was capable of," he said.

Related Topics

World France Qatar Doha Argentina Brazil Saudi Arabia Croatia Morocco Sunday Family All Top PSG

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

8 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

8 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

9 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

9 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.