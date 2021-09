Paris, Sept 28 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Lionel Messi scored his first goal in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt in Tuesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Messi fired high into the net from a Kylian Mbappe lay-off in the 74th minute to put PSG 2-0 up in his fourth appearance for the club since signing from Barcelona last month.