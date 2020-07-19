UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Scores Twice As Barca Finish With Five-goal Rout Over Alaves

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Messi scores twice as Barca finish with five-goal rout over Alaves

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi should claim a record seventh La Liga golden boot after scoring twice in a 5-0 win over Alaves on Sunday as Barcelona ended their disappointing season on a more positive note.

Messi's double takes his league tally to 25 goals for the season and puts him four clear of Karim Benzema in the race for the 'Pichichi Trophy' ahead of Real Madrid's last game later on Sunday at home to Leganes.

Related Topics

Barcelona Sunday Gold Race Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

1 hour ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

3 hours ago

Road to Red Planet: UAE’s contribution to humani ..

4 hours ago

Dubai’s Hamdan Sports Complex gets featured in & ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.