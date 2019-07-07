UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi Sent Off As Argentina Beat Chile For Copa 3rd Place

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Messi sent off as Argentina beat Chile for Copa 3rd place

Sao Paulo, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Lionel Messi was harshly sent off as Argentina secured third place at the Copa America with a 2-1 victory over Chile on Saturday.

In a niggly and fractious match, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi and Chile captain Gary Medel were given their marching orders eight minutes from half-time after tangling on the goalline.

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala scored the first half goals that ensured victory for Argentina.

But the match will be most remembered for the double sending-off and the melee it sparked.

In what seemed an innocuous clash, a frustrated Messi shoved Medel in the back as the center-back shepherded the ball out of play.

A furious Medel responded by chest-bumping Messi twice in an incident that probably merited no more than a a single yellow card for the Chilean.

Incredibly, Paraguayan referee Mario Diaz de Vivar showed the two captains the red card.

Medel in particular reacted even more angrily as players from both sides squared up to each other and the referee, who lost complete control of the situation.

It took fully five minutes to calm the situation and get Messi and Medel to leave the field.

At this point, already 2-0 down, Chile were in danger of losing their heads and Erick Pulgar was lucky to receive only a yellow card for a stamp on Leandro Paredes that looked a far worse offence that either Messi's or Medel's.

Messi had created the opening goal with a quickly-taken free-kick on 12 minutes, picking out Aguero's clever diagonal run before the forward rounded goalkeeper Gabriel Arias and passed the ball cooly into the empty goal.

Ten minutes later, Dybala doubled the lead with a cool, dinked finish past the advancing Arias after taking a sumptuous Giovani Lo Celso through ball in his stride.

Related Topics

Lead Gary Argentina Chile From

Recent Stories

Coalition Air Forces intercept, down drone launche ..

8 hours ago

US welcomes Sudan deal as &#039;important step for ..

8 hours ago

Girl hit to death in Khanewal

9 hours ago

Pb govt taking steps to implement NAP, FATF: Minis ..

9 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis Attack 'Military Sites' at Saudi A ..

9 hours ago

Sindh govt has established 635 RO Plants in Tharpa ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.