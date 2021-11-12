UrduPoint.com

Messi Set To Play Against Uruguay After Injury

Muhammad Rameez 54 seconds ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 12:41 AM

Messi set to play against Uruguay after injury

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to make his return from injury in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, his coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday

Buenos Aires, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is set to make his return from injury in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, his coach Lionel Scaloni said on Thursday.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the last two matches with his club Paris Saint-Germain due to knee and hamstring issues.

He had been expected to miss Friday's crunch clash against neighbors Uruguay but now appears to be fit to play.

"Messi is in good shape and if that continues he will play," said Scaloni.

"In principle, he's available. If he's in good shape you already know what I think about his game and his status in the team.

"We will take the final decision this (Thursday) afternoon." Argentina were due to train at their base on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Thursday afternoon before traveling to Uruguay.

When Messi linked up with his national team on Monday he was training apart but he joined his teammates on Wednesday.

"It's easy to live with Messi, who always wants to play, because I also want him to always play," said Scaloni.

Argentina sit second in the single South American World Cup qualifying table, six points behind runaway leaders Brazil but nine points ahead of Uruguay, the highest placed side outside the automatic qualification sports.

Scaloni's team are on a 25-match unbeaten run and lifted the Copa America in July, beating Brazil 1-0 in the final at Rio de Janeiro's iconic Maracana stadium.

It was Messi's first ever major title with his country having lost the 2014 World Cup final and three Copa America finals prior to that.

Following their trip to Uruguay, Argentina will host Brazil in San Juan on Tuesday.

Related Topics

World Sports San Juan Buenos Aires Rio De Janeiro Argentina Brazil Uruguay July From PSG Coach

Recent Stories

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

President of Burundi visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

27 minutes ago
 UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day ..

UAE on top of the world after thrilling final day at Jiu-Jitsu World Championshi ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final come ..

Pakistan's dream to reach T20 World Cup final comes to an end

2 hours ago
 Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situ ..

Merkel Told Putin That Minsk's Actions Led to Situation With Migrants - Berlin

57 seconds ago
 Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to ..

Merkel Urged Putin to Promote 'Normandy Format' to Implement Minsk Agreements - ..

58 seconds ago
 India committing gravest crime in IIOJK: Governor

India committing gravest crime in IIOJK: Governor

1 minute ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.