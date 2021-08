MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Six-time Golden Ball winner Lionel Messi has officially become a Paris Saint-Germain player, the French football club announced.

The 34-year-old Argentine striker, who spent his entire adult career at Barcelona, signed a 2+1 contract with a reported annual net salary of 35 million Euros ($41 million), which includes bonuses.