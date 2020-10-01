UrduPoint.com
Messi V Ronaldo In Champions League Group Stage As Barca Draw Juve

Muhammad Rameez Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:21 PM

Messi v Ronaldo in Champions League group stage as Barca draw Juve

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday's draw

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will come up against each other in this season's Champions League after Barcelona and Juventus were placed in the same group in Thursday's draw.

Paris Saint-Germain will have a chance for revenge against Manchester United, who ousted the French club in the last 16 two seasons ago, while Premier League champions Liverpool -- who won the Champions League in 2019 -- will face Ajax.

