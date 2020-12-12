UrduPoint.com
Messias Brace Helps Crotone To First Win Of Serie A Season

Zeeshan Mehtab 41 seconds ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:51 PM

Brazilian forward Junior Messias grabbed a brace as Crotone earned their first win of the Serie A season 4-1 over Spezia on Saturday

Four of the goals in the game between the promoted teams were scored by Brazilians.

Four of the goals in the game between the promoted teams were scored by Brazilians.

Messias struck after seven minutes, adding a second deep into injury time for the southerners who prop up the bottom of the league table.

Brazilian Diego Farias pulled Spezia level after quarter of an hour after intercepting a poor Niccolo Zanellato pass as Crotone tried to play out of their own penalty area.

Polish defender Arkadiusz Reca and Brazilian Eduardo Henrique added two more for the hosts within ten minutes after the break.

Messias completed the rout in the final minute, picking up a cross from Nigerian Simy to slot in from an angle for the club's 10th goal this season.

Crotone finally earned their first victory after a run of eight defeats and two draws. They had not scored in their last four Serie A games.

Crotone remain bottom with five points from 11 games, but reduce the gap on Genoa just ahead to one point. Spezia are 16th.

