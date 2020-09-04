UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Messi's Father Disputes Barcelona Contract Claims, Says La Liga Clause Analysis 'an Error'

Muhammad Rameez 40 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 07:57 PM

Messi's Father Disputes Barcelona Contract Claims, Says La Liga Clause Analysis 'an Error'

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, dismisses Barcelona and La Liga's claims surrounding his son's release clause in a statement released Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Argentine superstar Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, dismisses Barcelona and La Liga's claims surrounding his son's release clause in a statement released Friday.

Messi handed in his transfer request following the unceremonious end to last season, that yet again brought Champions League heartbreak.

According to the Messi camp, a clause in his contract with Barcelona states that the six-time Ballon D'Or winner can leave at the end of the season on a free transfer if he so chooses. Late last week, Spanish football league La Liga sided with Barcelona management in saying that Messi can leave only if his 700 million euro ($829 million) release clause is activated.

"We do not know which contract they [La Liga] have analyzed, and which are the bases on which they conclude that it would have a termination clause applicable in the event that the player decides to urge the unilateral termination of the same," Jorge Messi said in a statement shared with the media, as translated by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The statement quotes the part in the contract that specifies Messi's right to unilaterally leave the club at the end of the 2019/20 season on a free transfer.

"This one about the 700 million euro release clause must be an error on La Liga part," the statement read, according to Romano.

The statement contradicts reports circulated earlier in the day about Messi's alleged decision to stay with his boyhood club.

La Liga's office released a response almost immediately, reiterating that the 700 million euro clause is valid and criticizing Messi's interpretation of the contract details.

English football club Manchester City has been in poll position to capture the Argentine, given the club's deep pockets and the fact that his former manager, Pep Guardiola, currently coaches that team.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that City would only be able to sign the 33-year-old if he leaves Barcelona for free, due to Financial Fair Play rules barring egregious spending.

Messi has been part of the club since 2000 and has won dozens of trophies and even headlined two treble-winning seasons. The club's last Champions League win, however, came in 2015 and it has since suffered humiliating exits from the competition annually. It is widely believed that Messi has been increasingly at odds with the way the club is run by President Josep Maria Bartolomeu.

Related Topics

Football Sports Barcelona Same Euro 2015 Media Event From Manchester City Million

Recent Stories

TikTok partners with Jack of Digital for Advertisi ..

43 minutes ago

US City of Cleveland Seeks Witnesses in Officer's ..

37 seconds ago

German Experts Found Toxic Substance's Traces in N ..

38 seconds ago

PCB accepts Iqbal Qasim’s resignation

1 hour ago

Govt sets record of borrowing Rs11.3 trillion in t ..

1 hour ago

French Man With Rare Illness Plans to Livestream O ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.