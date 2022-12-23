Messi’s post holding FIFA World Cup 2022 golden trophy breaks internet  

UrduPoint.com

Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, says that Messi’s post on Instagram has broken all previous record while WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 23rd, 2022) Lionel Messi, the star footballer and Argentina captain, has broken the internet with his Instagram post while holding coveted golden trophy of FIFA World Cup 2022.

The post garnered likes, shares and comments with every passing moment and subsequently it broke the records on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg confirmed by saying that the post by Messi broke all previous records on Instagram.

The third time win by Argentina is one of the most talked about stories in the last few days as not only the football fans but also the football buffs across the globe celebrated this victory.

Zuckerberg wrote, “Leo Messi's World Cup post is now the most liked in Instagram history. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final,".

Messi, in his most-liked post, thanked everyone for their support in Spanish.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! I dreamed it so many times, I wanted it so much that I still haven't fallen, I can't believe it......" he wrote.

"We demonstrate once again that Argentines when we fight together and united we are capable of achieving what we set out to do," he further wrote.

Argentina, on December 18,won the World Cup as it defeated defending champions France 4-2 on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw following extra time.

Emiliano Martinez, Argentina keeper, saved Kingsley Coman's penalty and Aurelien Tchouameni fired wide to give Argentina their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

France had fallen two goals down to level over 90 minutes with Kylian Mbappe netting twice in two minutes, including an 80th-minute penalty in the final match.

