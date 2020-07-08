UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Met Police Apologize To UK Athlete For Stop And Search, Deny 'Institutional Racism' Claims

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 08:52 PM

Met Police Apologize to UK Athlete for Stop and Search, Deny 'Institutional Racism' Claims

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologized to UK athlete Bianca Williams, who believes that she and her partner were racially profiled when they were stopped and searched by law enforcement officers over the weekend, for the distress caused to her, but denied claims of institutional racism within her force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick has apologized to UK athlete Bianca Williams, who believes that she and her partner were racially profiled when they were stopped and searched by law enforcement officers over the weekend, for the distress caused to her, but denied claims of institutional racism within her force.

Williams, a UK sprinter, earlier complained that she and her partner, Ricardo dos Santos, were racially profiled by police when their car was stopped and searched in London on Saturday. The two were reportedly handcuffed and separated from their three-month-old son who was in the car. The police say the car was stopped over being driven suspiciously, including on the wrong side of the road.

The athlete denies it.

"My senior officer has said 'I'm sorry' to Ms Williams for the distress it has clearly caused her. And I say that too. So if there are lessons to be learned from it, we will learn them," Dick told the Home Affairs Select Committee, as broadcast by Sky news.

The police chief added that she is looking at handcuffing as a "specific issue."

Dick stated that the Met has "come an enormous way," noting that calling the force "institutionally racist" is not a label she finds helpful.

The police have already launched several reviews into the incident, with a number of politicians, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan, having expressed their concerns over the allegations of racial profiling.

Related Topics

Police Sadiq Khan Road Car Santos London United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Sports Council discuss prepara ..

24 minutes ago

SCFA holds webinar on strategic concepts and balan ..

40 minutes ago

SEA supports educational institutions&#039; effort ..

55 minutes ago

DIFC Presidential Directive ends on 31st July 2020

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed to visit Korea on Friday

1 hour ago

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.