Met-wrestling Competitions In City On Friday

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:17 PM

Jashn-e-Baharan met-wrestling competitions would be held at district sports complex on Friday (March 13).

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Jashn-e-Baharan met-wrestling competitions would be held at district sports complex on Friday (March 13).

District sports officer Jameel Kamran said that met-wrestling competitions organized by district sports department in connection with Jashn-e-Baharan sports festival would be held on Friday, 03:00 pm at district sports complex.

He said that renowned wrestlers would participate in the event.

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary and MPA Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi would be the chief guest on the occasion.

He said the trials for Multan district Under-23 football team would be held at district sports complex on March 14 for Multan division Inter-district Under-23 football mela scheduled to begin from March 16.

Mian Javed Qureshi would be the chief selector while Rana Naveed Akram and Arif Mahmood to be the members for selection committee.

